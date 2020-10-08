To the Editor,
I found this thought in “Merchants of Light” by Betty Kovacs, p. 442 — It is a thought to ponder:
“Many people insist that every child has a right to be born, but they seldom acknowledge other, equally important rights, such as the right to be loved, wanted, and healthy, to live in a just, safe, equitable and non-polluted world. And (it should go without saying) that all our children have the right to education and healthcare.”
Winnie Bratcher
Georgetown
