Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2002.
One of the most difficult things for a parent to realize is that their children are at the age to be responsible. It is the parental instinct that makes us want to hold on.
I watched as nature taught me a lesson this past couple of weeks. A nest of robins had made their home in our sweet gum tree in the font yard. the mother robin spent many hours carrying worms back and forth to the one young bird in the nest. It was a life of leisure for this young bird, with nothing to do but eat and sleep and chirp for more worms.
Then it happened. There was a young robin on the ground, and mother and father robin sitting alone above watching.
Unable to fly, it didn’t have a chance, and I knew it. There was Beasley, the cat, who would surely eat him.
If not the cat, then that big black dog from down the street definitely would find him, and that would be the last of that young bird.
Then there were always a couple of youngsters passing by who would pick him up and take him home for a pet.
Sure enough, the young bird disappeared.
“I knew it,” I told Betsy. “He was too young to cope with the hazards of the world. Why, he couldn’t even fly, just hop around.”
Why would that mother bird dare to push him out of the nest so young with no way to care for himself? What change could be possibly have?
Then yesterday, to my great surprise, there he was sitting high up in the same gum tree, safe and secure and singing away.
I talked with a worried mother this past week. She said her young daughter had some serious problems and would not be able to go to college as she had planned.
“I had everything planned for her future,” she said, “and now this happens.”
As I listen to this mother’s plans for her child, I thought about my own children, all five of them. I thought how hard it is as a parent and not wanting to do everything for them. It is very difficult to realize this when the time comes, they must go on flourish on their own.
There is a saying that goes like this: “When children are yours they step on your toes. When they get older, they step on your heart.
There is much truth in this because as they learn to fly on their own, they will make mistakes. If they never try, however they will never learn to soar with the eagles.
That young robin had a safe and happy place in the nest high above all the danger with mother robin bringing him worms. Wouldn’t it have been a very boring life if he had never left the nest?
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
