To the Editor,
My name is Duane Thomas Harris, DOC #243017, I am currently being housed in the Scott County Jail. I will have been here for a year Jan. 29, 2023. And in my time here I have heard and read your story on the partnership with the jails.
To the Editor,
My name is Duane Thomas Harris, DOC #243017, I am currently being housed in the Scott County Jail. I will have been here for a year Jan. 29, 2023. And in my time here I have heard and read your story on the partnership with the jails.
I have taken it on behalf of myself to reach out to Covington in a letter and with that I did not get no response at all. Now, I get that I’m an inmate, but when my family reaches out, and calls, and leaves messages, and emails and they don’t get a response, to me, that’s just downright wrong.
This is a county elected individual that works for them, keyword, elected. And he treats them that way, I really think the taxpayers of this county should really stop and look at how this really impacts them, their money given to another county for them to prosper and get them out of debt. I just really feel this should be a community decision; the taxpayers, not eight people and one in my opinion just doesn’t give two . . . . what happens.
They kept it under wraps because the Scott County Detention employees would leave. And, I have been here through all this and you know how many have left? None as I know of. Two went part time and the rest are still here, and there are new hires that could have walked not knowing the outcome if they have a job here. But no. Just like all the staff here, they come to work everyday not knowing what the future holds. And, they do their job to the best they can and they don’t let this affect them. Now, if you think about it, the staff here could have given up and walked. But no. They came. They have hearts and want people to do better. They care for their people in their community, And I care not only for them but their families. The long hours they risk, they take and one person, Joe Pat Covington—the person that is supposed to work for the people—and this is how he gives thanks to the Scott County tax payers? I’m just saying, does this person really care what happens to any of them?
This is people’s careers. These officers, at the beginning of all this, could have walked but stayed not knowing what the outcome would be. If that does not say how dedicated and how much they care for people in their community and what may happen to me is worth it’s weight in gold. Because in this line of work I not come across as many people that care as I have in this Jail.
But at the end of the day I’m just one person, an inmate with a heart, and Scott County resident and former tax payer.
I thank you for your time in reading and listening to me, that means a lot.
Duane Harris #248017
Scott County
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.