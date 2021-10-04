It was obvious Alvin Edwards was a little overwhelmed by all of the attention.
But Scott County High School and the entire Scott County community wanted to share its appreciation for Edwards’ actions that possibly saved many lives on the evening of Sept. 24.
“They think I’m a hero,” Edwards said during the News-Graphic’s audio cast of the annual Battle of the Birds between Scott County and Great Crossing high schools Friday. “I see it as I did what I thought needed to be done, what a man needed to do. I was in that position, and I had to do everything in my power to make sure everyone was all right.”
Edwards is a long-haul truck driver who stopped to grab a bite and then made a wrong turn putting him nine miles out of his way and behind schedule on that fateful Friday night. The SCHS football team had just suffered a rare loss and was heading home when Edwards came upon the school bus.
“It had a flame and a trail of fire maybe six or eight feet long behind the bus,” Edwards recalled.
He managed to get the bus driver’s attention, and together they pulled off into the breakdown lane on I-75 near mile marker 118. Within minutes the bus was evacuated and soon it was fully engulfed in flames.
No one was injured.
To show its appreciation Scott County invited Edwards, a Texas resident, and his family back to thank him and celebrate his heroism. He received commemorations from SCHS, the city, county, was named a Kentucky Colonel and presented an SCHS jersey with the number 35 representing the number of lives saved. He was honored at three football events receiving standing ovations and congratulations at the Battle of the Birds game, from the Scott County Youth Football and Georgetown College.
It would seem divine intervention perhaps brought Edwards across the SCHS bus that evening, as other vehicles passed the bus and continued on their way. But Edwards did not hesitate and his actions made all the difference for our community.
Most heroes do not feel like heroes. Like Edwards, many heroes will say they did the right thing and did what needed to be done. That may be true, but not everyone does the right thing or does what needs to be done. That’s what separates people like Alvin Edwards from others.
That’s why Alvin Edwards is a hero.
And this community will never forget his actions that Friday night, and overwhelming Edwards with appreciation and gratitude is our way of saying, “thanks.”
You are a hero, Alvin Edwards. There is an entire community that will testify to that fact.
