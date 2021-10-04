One of the most powerful things you can do to fight hunger is to be brave enough to have hard conversations.
Based on Feeding America data, we know there are around 6,000 individuals in Scott County that may not have enough food to meet their nutritional needs. That is exactly where the AMEN House can help, but we only know who we know. I am surprised daily by families coming to the AMEN House for the first time who did not know we were here or thought they could not come.
We meet hard working families everyday who just need a little extra help every once in a while to get through a tight month. We also work with senior citizens trying to make it on $1,300 a month social security, and we become part of their monthly food plan freeing up money for medication and rent payments. Whatever the circumstances, we have a program that can help. They just need to know we are here. It is very possible you could be that connection point. I understand these conversations are uncomfortable, but that one conversation and a little encouragement from you could have such a positive impact.
I promise you your friend or family member will be met with dignity and respect while being connected with food the very same day.
Michele Carlisle is the executive director of the AMEN House.
