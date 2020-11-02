Social unrest has disrupted the nation, brought on by such events as police shootings, mass protests, misinformation and deception in social media, and a backlash to COVID-19 shutdowns and mask mandates.
Not to mention, a divisive presidential race is promising to give 2020 an unsettling ending regardless of the results.
In short, the United States is ailing and could use some healing.
But instead of looking to today’s political leaders to help shepherd us through these turbulent times, perhaps it’s time to journey back through the centuries and summon the Greek philosopher Plato, who had a few things to say about the relationship between rulers and the people they rule.
“In his writings, Plato laid out how certain societies in ancient history were undone, and we might want to pay attention to what he had to say to make sure we aren’t undone as well,” says Cristina DiGiacomo, author of Wise Up! At Work and founder of MorAlchemy, a leadership consulting firm that helps CEOs and executives use philosophy to tackle challenges by teaching them to think differently and see new solutions to help their companies thrive.
“In Plato’s writings, we can find a blueprint for good leadership, accountability, and what leads to social unrest.”
What’s more, DiGiacomo says, those same ideas can apply to businesses dealing with recalcitrant employees.
“Plato had plenty of wisdom to go around,” she says.
Here are just a few of Plato’s ideas for addressing times of tumult:
— It starts and ends at the top. This idea has been a part of leadership rhetoric for quite some time, DiGiacomo says. “Yet no one really takes it seriously,” she says. “Is it any wonder we are experiencing an increase in social unrest because of the failure of governmental leadership? Is it any wonder how companies that are thriving can be brought to ruin by a misguided or inexperienced CEO? So if we want to quell social unrest, or you want to be a good steward in your company with a restless or angry employee base, it’s simple. Get better leadership at the top.”
— The ruler and the ruled must have an unspoken agreement. According to Plato, here’s how that unspoken agreement works. The ruler promises not to be oppressive. Those being ruled agree not to subvert the ruler’s power as long as that promise is kept. “What’s interesting is the power actually resides in those being ruled,” DiGiacomo says. ”It is they who keep watch over the ruler to ensure the ruler is not oppressive. The unrest we see now is because there is no agreement about what it means to be a ruler or ruled. Everything has been thrown off balance and the silent contract has been upended.”
— Ignorance is not bliss. What does Plato say is the main cause of the undoing of society? That’s easy. Ignorance. “Plato considers wisdom the guiding force for a good and just society,” DiGiacomo says. “In his view, what leads to social unrest is when people or leaders give in to their individual, uninformed selfish ideas and refuse to use reason and wisdom.” Plato believed leaders should instill as much wisdom as possible in citizens, and try to eradicate ignorance. But when leaders promote ignorance, oppress truth, and eschew reason, trouble is almost certain. “When a CEO acts this way, people leave the company,” DiGiacomo says. “When a government leader acts like this, people take to the streets..
“Plato lived more than 2,000 years ago, but his ideas apply just as well today as they did then,” DiGiacomo says. “When you see just how relevant they are, you realize maybe things don’t change that much after all, and the answers have been in front of us the whole time.”
CRISTINA DIGIACOMO is the author of Wise Up! At Work and is the founder of MorAlchemy, a philosophical consulting firm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.