To the Editor,
I never dreamed it would be so easy for America/Americans to drift toward socialism. Easy money is the name of the game. Whether you work or not, whether you earn enough to take care of yourself/family, you’ll get money from the government. This is not earning money; this is being made a victim, and requiring the assistance of government to help.
Those who voted for Biden got what they wanted. Someone who can’t talk; someone who uses his mask as a security blanket; someone who has no idea what he is doing. They voted for those who hated Trump. It’s as simple as that. There would be no vaccine at this time without Trump. Can you picture Biden getting organized enough to get the process started? He said there was no vaccine when he got into office. Didn’t he get vaccinated in December?
Since Biden won, Planned Parenthood won.
Since Biden won, kids lost. Those coming to this country alone are back in tents.
Since Biden won, thousands of kids have entered this country. What happened to the 500 kids who needed to be reunited with their parents?
Since Biden won, we’ve got a mess due to a mass of people wanting in.
Since Biden won, confusion is up.
Since Biden won, gas prices are up.
Since Biden won, to a slow degree we know he can read a teleprompter.
Since Biden won, Election Day is gone.
Since Biden won, diversity is up in government, whether capable or not.
Since Biden won, fake news is up.
Since Biden won, prisoners in prison for heinous crimes get a stimulus check (COVID-19 recovery check).
Since Biden won, socialism is a friend of too many Americans.
Since Biden won, cancel culture is the “woke” of America.
The Hyde Amendment is not included in the rescue plan. The able bodied adults are rescued: babies are allowed to be murdered, and American taxpayers are paying for it. Order the DVD, “Unplanned” then tell yourself how happy you are with this rescue plan from our government.
Angie Tedder
Georgetown
