A
nn Bevins continues to amaze and inspire.
This past weekend among Georgetown College’s graduating seniors was Bevins, 84. As she received her diploma the audience stood to their feet.
Bevins has accomplished much in her life. She has authored books, was instrumental in the creation of the Georgetown/Scott County Museum and remains involved today, she is the leading local historian and she is currently working on another set of historical books as well as working on an inventory of historical buildings.
She has spent her life helping others.
But the college degree was for her. Life forced her to leave college when she was younger, so when she had the opportunity to return — to the college she loves — Bevins took it. And like everything else she has done, Bevins excelled.
Congratulations Ann Bevins on another fine accomplishment. You continue to amaze and inspire.
