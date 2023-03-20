When lawmakers target the most vulnerable of our society simply because they are “different,” it does not speak well for our future. Like it or not, we seem to be moving back towards those dark days of the past when law enforcement, government and leaders of all ilk denied basic civil rights to individuals who looked, dressed, spoke and thought a little different, then the main stream.
History looks back on those days and those leaders without kindness. Nor should they.
Unfortunately, the same will be true of this year’s Kentucky General Assembly.
Senate Bill 150 — described as the “anti trans bill” or “anti-LGBTQIA” is wrong and it is cruel. The problems with this bill are many, but let’s start with how it was stitched tonight with HB470 under the cloak of darkness. If this bill were truly beneficial, then why did our lawmakers feel the need to rush it through?
The Republican Party likes to brag that it believes in less government, yet this bill contradicts that assertion and puts vulnerable young people at risk while stripping doctors, patients, and families of the right to make informed decisions of those in their care.
Legislators framed this as protecting First Amendment and parental rights. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Like the bigoted laws of the past, this legislation is written from an agenda of intolerance and hate. Good government seeks to protect the vulnerable, not make them a target.
Our society is better when we replace hate with love, judgement with empathy and prejudice with compassion. This bill does none of that, but instead fans flames that will tear at the very fabric of our society.
The individuals who identify as LGBTQIA simply want what the rest of us desire — to live in peace and to be themselves. Like many in society, they are searching for their best self.
Republicans have the super majority in this Legislature, and actions like this support the notion absolute power corrupts absolutely. This Republican-led session has done something many of us would have thought almost impossible a half decade ago — they have made Gov. Andy Beshear the voice of reason.
Beshear will likely veto the legislation. We strongly urge our delegation and the General Assembly to allow the governor’s veto to stand, so that this most vulnerable segment of our society is not further stigmatized and bullied for no other reason than that they believe and act differently.
