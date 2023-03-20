It’s a sad day in Kentucky.

When lawmakers target the most vulnerable of our society simply because they are “different,” it does not speak well for our future. Like it or not, we seem to be moving back towards those dark days of the past when law enforcement, government and leaders of all ilk denied basic civil rights to individuals who looked, dressed, spoke and thought a little different, then the main stream. 

