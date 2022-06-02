It is labeled “Order of Private Reprimand” issued by the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission.
Its contents are more telling by what is not included in the order, although its actual contents should be of concern. This Private Reprimand is dated Jan. 18, 2022, but these orders are not as uncommon as we may hope. They are also not easy to find — an illustration of the dangers when we allow pubic entities to bury crucial information on their own websites.
So, imagine a judge sending “...a private message on social media to an individual who was participating in a court program over which he was presiding. The messages were flirtatious and expressed the judge’s desire to meet with the individual at the conclusion of the individual’s participation in the program.”
The order does not name the judge. The order does not name the judicial district. The order does not name the date of the transgression. The order does not even tell us if the judge remained on the bench or retired or resigned, but apparently the “private” is often issued in exchange for the judge’s agreement to step down.
The News-Graphic filed an open records request to identify the judge in question. In response, the newspaper received a lengthy letter detailing essentially that Administrative Office of the Courts is exempt from Kentucky’s Open Records laws. The reason for the exclusion of critical information, apparently, is to “protect the integrity” of the courts. In other words, if the public is unaware of a judge’s misdeeds, then the public will continue to trust our courts.
Even if we have judges sending “flirtatious” messages while on the bench or to those who may appear before the court.
As a society we place judges on a pedestal, but they are not gods. They are human with imperfections and weaknesses like the rest of us. But we still hold our judges to a high standard, or at least we should.
In Kentucky, the public has no standing in holding a judge accountable. That falls to the Administrative Office of the Courts, and we should just trust them to do the right thing.
So, the judge mentioned above may actually still be on the bench serving his or her community somewhere in Kentucky. In their pocket is the private reprimand, but it is unlikely many in their own courthouse are aware that the judge’s hands have been slapped.
Or perhaps, the judge agreed to step down with the understanding the reprimand will be “private.” The judge retires or resigns to the applause of the community they have so faithfully served, while the individual who received the “flirtatious” message from the judge gets another message — some of us may not be above the law, but it comes pretty close.
