Let me express my eternal gratitude to the people of Georgetown and surrounding communities for your very generous support of our efforts to raise money for Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Our sympathies are extended to the victims, some of whom are relatives of some of our sister restaurants.
Combining our six restaurants, your purchases this past Tuesday resulted in a total of $75,000 being donated to flood relief. None of the money you spent at Arby’s of Georgetown on Tuesday is being withheld to offset our expenses. It’s all being donated to this very important effort. And to those of you who handed extra money to our team members, every penny of that is being added to our donation, as well.
Thank you to each customer who shared kind thoughts, prayers and extra monetary contributions. We can’t thank you enough. Your support was inspirational and motivational. I don’t think you’ve heard the last of our efforts to help...stay tuned for more information.
On behalf of my family, my business partners Dallas Steely and Allan Steely, and most importantly, the outstanding team of hard workers at Arby’s of Georgetown, thank you for your very generous efforts to share with our brothers and sisters who suffered tragic losses in Eastern Kentucky.
