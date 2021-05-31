Sometime around mid-June the bank accounts for both the City of Georgetown and Scott County will swell considerably.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allotted funds for local and state governments which may have been affected by the shutdown and financial impact of the pandemic. The payments will be split into two deposits — mid-June 2021 and mid-June 2022. The governments have until 2024 to spend the funds.
The exact amounts remain uncertain, but projections show that Georgetown will likely receive between $6.5 and $9.7 million while the county is projected to receive between $11 and $14 million. As stated earlier, those amounts will be divided in half with the first portion deposited this year.
That’s as much as little as $17.5 million to as much as $23.7 million.
Of course ARPA has specific requirements for the use of these funds, but ARPA also encourages transformative uses, as well.
Broadband coverage is among the specific suggestions offered by ARPA, and County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has made broadband coverage a priority for his administration. Of course, there are federal grants and other options possibly available for broadband coverage, so that the county may not have to go “all in” on broadband coverage with the ARPA funds. To be fair, Covington has not addressed how the county may use those ARPA funds, but he has made his priorities clear.
Mayor Tom Prather has budgeted some of the funds for more traditional uses such as salary reimbursements for first responders, but he is investigating other possible uses as well. A less glamorous use may be for some city stormwater improvements, but Prather, too, is looking at the information provided by ARPA and studying the options.
This is a substantial amount of money, and our community was obviously less affected financially by the pandemic than many others.
So, in some ways this is a substantial windfall, and one that can be truly transformative.
How the city and county eventually use some of these funds is unknown largely because the amounts and ARPA requirements remain partly unknown.
But it is a great opportunity for our community. And one we should watch closely and encourage our leaders to be forward thinking as they decide how best to use these monies.
The opportunities are great.
