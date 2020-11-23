The year 2020 will no doubt be a year we may all wish to forget, but unquestionably it will be a year to remember.
It has been a difficult year in many ways, but 2020 has also brought out the best in many people and organizations.
This list is not meant to be all inclusive, as there are countless others who have done so much, but here are a few things for which we should be thankful:
—Organizations like AMEN House, The Gathering Place Mission, Elizabeth’s Village, Old Friend’s, Bluegrass Community Action, and the animal shelters are a few major organizations working to help those in need. This year, AMEN House was honored by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce as the Non-Profit of the Year and they have done an extraordinary job providing food for families. The Gathering Place Mission provides shelter for the homeless, Elizabeth’s Village helps women get back onto their feet after leaving a bad domestic situation, Old Friend’s provides a home for retired thoroughbred horses, the Bluegrass Community Action provides services to our elderly and shut-ins and of course the Scott County Humane Society and the Scott County Animal Shelter work to help displaced animals find a new home.
—Our medical personnel. Dr. Crystal Miller, who was honored by the chamber as Citizen of the Year, leads WEDCO Health District and has been a guiding light for a community as we confront this pandemic. Our hospital Georgetown Community Hospital has worked to provide a safe place for recovery and has managed its way through the pandemic is a remarkably effective way and of course all the doctors, paramedics, nurses and other caregivers who have worked so hard to take care of our sick.
—Our first responders. From police and law enforcement officers to paramedics and emergency technicians to firefighters, Scott County has an excellent team of professionals that are ready to help each of us in our darkest hours.
We could go on as Scott County truly has much for which to be thankful.
We want to add a suggestion to keep those small independent businesses, including restaurants, in mind as you go about your holiday shopping. The pandemic restrictions have hurt small businesses as they have had to close or use abbreviated hours, hindering their ability to operation efficiently.
Many of these businesses have an online presence, so if you want to use the internet, please investigate your downtown shops. And take advantage of the take-out option for many of our restaurants.
We are all in this together. This has been a difficult year, but we remain a very blessed and fortunate community.
Remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and observe social distancing as you go about your holiday.
And thank you for your support for the News-Graphic. Like the businesses mentioned above, this has been a difficult year for your newspaper, but it is your support that has enable the News-Graphic to continue. We thank you.
Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving.
