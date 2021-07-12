To the Editor,
Rand Paul was quoted in the News-Graphic July 2 edition, as saying the following:
“The government is paying people more not to work than people are paid to work.”
However, Paul said he doesn’t believe the backlog of supplies was caused by COVID-19, but rather by printing too much money.
“I think it’s a general rise in the prices from printing up money,” he said. “By printing up more money, you devalue the currency that exists. Those of us who remember the 1970s remember the government printed up so much money and passed it out and we had inflation, but as a consequence, it’s an insidious tax.
“This is the insidious nature of inflation. It seems free when you get it, but then after you get it there are consequences of free. The payment comes through the tax of inflation. I think that’s what we’re facing now. The question is it going to be a little bit or a lot of inflation? The other question is have we borrowed so much in a short period of time that we could seriously damage the currency?”
If he really believes that, does he care to explain how in 2009, the rent for a 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment was $630 a month? In 2019 the same size apartment rented for $940 a month but the federal minimum wage was still $7.25.
It is funny how business owners complain that they can’t afford to pay $10-12 an hour but can triple the CEO’s pay without raising the cost of a Big Mac sandwich one cent.
The cost of everything has risen steadily in the same 12 years, but the wages remained stagnant until the end of COVID. It exposed something that the business-friendly GOP and industry has hidden for years.
There is a shortage of workers not because of the extra $300 a month in unemployment but because some people took advantage of online universities and had the money thanks to the extra $300 and earned a degree and got a better paying job. In times of high unemployment, it causes wages to rise to meet the demand while low unemployment depresses wages.
My solution — give workers a raise; if they feel appreciated they will stick around. I don’t mind shopping at Kroger since the employees earn a decent wage.
If the minimum wage is not raised by Congress, then prices of goods should roll back to 2010 levels.
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
