To the Editor,

Methamphetamine, or meth is a powerful stimulant that gives the user a strong euphoric and energizing high. Methamphetamine was first developed in 1893 and was used in World War II to keep the men of the Allies and Axis forces awake. It wasn’t until 1919 the process to make meth was streamlined and crystal meth was developed. In 1970, meth was outlawed in the US.  

