Methamphetamine, or meth is a powerful stimulant that gives the user a strong euphoric and energizing high. Methamphetamine was first developed in 1893 and was used in World War II to keep the men of the Allies and Axis forces awake. It wasn’t until 1919 the process to make meth was streamlined and crystal meth was developed. In 1970, meth was outlawed in the US.
Meth can be so addictive a person may become addicted after just one use. Over time, the person using meth will keep chasing their first high by using more building up a tolerance requiring more and more. Methamphetamine can produce a similar effect on the body as adrenaline, causing a person to have heightened alertness and a willingness to take risks, which some find addictive. When using meth, there are many mental and physical changes that can occur with use.
Prolonged meth use can cause a dramatic shift in one’s behavior. When someone uses meth for a long time, they can experience hallucinations causing them to see and hear things that are not there. They can become delusional and paranoid thinking people are following them or are out to get them. This is called meth psychosis.
If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help before it’s too late. We help people all over the U.S. find treatment and end the web that traps someone in addiction.
