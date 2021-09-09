To the Editor,
In her letter to the editor that appeared in the Sept. 3 edition of this newspaper, Judy Rembacki intimated that Karen Tingle-Sames’ refusal to wear a mask to a meeting was an attempt to increase sales at her flower shop.
Rembacki’s defamatory insinuation is just another example of a liberal’s public shaming of someone who doesn’t acquiesce to her party’s agenda. What makes you think you’re so special, Judy Rembacki, and maybe you’re the one who’s dead wrong. Carriage House Gifts and Flowers has been a successful business for 50 years, so I don’t think Tingle-Sames needs to try to cause peoples’ deaths just to increase flower sales.
Another ridiculous idea from a woman who is so blinded by ideology that at times she doesn’t seem to think clearly.
At one time, the CDC announced that wearing a mask did not prevent the spread of COVID, but it later decided that, well, yes it does. It then announced that people who were fully vaccinated didn’t have to wear masks, but it later decided that, well, yes they do. The decision makers at the CDC seem to have a hard time deciding which science they want to follow, and it makes one wonder who’s pulling their strings.
What I can’t understand is why a woman in this country can choose to abort her unborn child, a man can choose to become a woman and a woman can choose to become a man, and some can choose to kneel when the national anthem is played and turn their backs on the flag while others choose to stand and put their hands over their hearts and proudly fly our flag. Why can’t Ms. Tingle-Sames choose not to wear a mask to a meeting.
I fear that the day will come in this country when wearing a mask will become law. You wear a mask or stay home. Ms. Rembacki might look forward to that day, and if she does that’s her choice. Peace and love.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.