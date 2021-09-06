To the Editor,
For your personal edification, please find the attached pages from the Kentucky League of Cities; City Officials Legal Handbook. Contained therein is a summary of the state statutes governing occupational taxes. As noted, in 2002, there was a modification to the occupational tax statutes that exempted the Scott County Fiscal Court from the laws governing the rest of Kentucky counties.
Please bear in mind that the Franklin County Fiscal Court collects no occupational tax inside the city of Frankfort. As well, Clark County collects no occupational tax from employees who work inside the city of Winchester. The special exemption for the Scott County Fiscal Court permits it to continue to collect occupational tax inside the city of Georgetown despite Scott County’s population exceeding 30,000 people. 90 percent of the Scott County Fiscal Court occupational tax revenue is collected from businesses and employees that are located within the city limits of Georgetown.
This modification of the state statutes, regarding Scott County, forced the residents of the city of Georgetown to surrender half their tax base to the Scott County Fiscal Court. The change in the law included no corresponding obligation, on the part of the Scott County Fiscal Court, to share any of the cost of the city services and infrastructure. These city services and infrastructure are necessary to sustain the businesses and their employees that pay the occupational taxes.
The result of this exemption is that the Scott County Fiscal Court has “money to burn.” Another unintended result is that the city residents and business are now forced to pay additional taxes not levied on those citizens in the rural parts of the county.
It goes without saying, this is a bad situation. It has created a scarcity of resources to fund the operations of the city of Georgetown, It creates an inequitable tax burden for the city taxpayers.
The effects of this bad legislation need to be corrected by an interlocal agreement between the city and the fiscal court. This agreement should correct these inequities that are damaging the city’s ability to provide services to its citizenry. It should relieve the city of this growing inequitable tax burden.
The enabling legislation for this agreement could be aptly called a Fairness Ordinance for all of Georgetown’s citizens and taxpayers.
Thank you for your kind attention to this matter.
Stephen Glass
Georgetown
