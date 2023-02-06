TV commentators are expressing deep concern about the Chinese balloon crossing the USA. Commentators say that we should shoot it down, and if we can’t shoot it down, we should develop that capability as a national priority. I am an old air defense fighter pilot from the 1960’s, and disagree.
I was flying my F-102 fighter at low altitude in Alaska in 1963. I looked up and saw what appeared to be a star — in the daytime. I lit my afterburner and climbed rapidly to my maximum altitude of 40,000 feet, telling our radar controller that I was going after an Unidentified Flying Object. That got them excited,
When I reached 40,000 feet, I could see that it was a balloon, still so far above me that it was out of range of my missiles. As I watched, the balloon “popped” and a long sheet of material came loose on the side of the balloon. The balloon started to fall, slowly. Then the gondola separated from the balloon, fell for a minute, then a small chute popped out of the gondola to slow it and to stabilize it. It fell for several more minutes, then a larger parachute popped out of the gondola. It was still very far above me, and I was running out of fuel. The ground radar controller had contacted a C-130 transport and had vectored it to my position, and they could see the gondola and the parachute. I returned to Elmendorf AFB to land and refuel.
The C-130 followed the gondola and parachute down until it landed in the tundra near Fairbanks, Alaska. Army helicopters went out and picked up the gondola. They said the balloon was French. I don’t believe it was French. This was a period of Soviet nuclear testing, and America was using high altitude balloons to take air samples over Russia. I expect this was an American balloon returning from a mission over the Soviet Union, and dropping its gondola in the uninhabited tundra where our people could collect it.
A second balloon came over a few months later, but it was at such a low level and moving so slowly that our defense radar thought it was a ship — until it crossed the coastline and came inland. Our fighters could fly around the balloon, but were armed only with missiles (no guns.) We had infrared and radar missiles. The balloon was cold, so it wouldn’t make a good infrared target. If we fired a radar missile, it would home in on the gondola instrument package, which we wanted to examine. One of our sergeants found the solution: we took a T-33 trainer jet that had a reel with a thin tow cable on it which we used to tow targets. He took the target off the cable and attached a small anchor from one of the boats used by military personnel for fishing. He sharpened the flukes of the anchor. The T-33 flew to the balloon, let out the small anchor on its thin cable, and snagged and popped the balloon. It fell into the Alaskan tundra and was collected by a helicopter. The thin tow wire snapped when the anchor hit the balloon, so the T-33 was not damaged. I was not told where that balloon came from.
My point is that balloons have been used frequently — and we have used them. Shooting them down is not easy — the high balloons are probably above the range of our missiles. Even if a missile could shoot one down, it would probably hit the instrument package, which we want to examine. If the missile missed, it would fall someplace in America and explode. Murphy’s Law says that it would probably hit a school. If you’re not ready to lose some American lives, don’t fire missiles over populated areas.
Yes, we should try to bring down the balloon safely, and should protest to China. However, we’ve done this ourselves. The press is overblowing the significance of this Chinese balloon.
