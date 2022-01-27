2021 has been another record year for the Kentucky National Guard. Our citizen-Soldiers and Airmen have worked tirelessly to provide much needed support to both our commonwealth and our nation. We’ve been utilized more over the last 24 months than we have in the last ten years and we continue to answer the call.
More than 75,000 days have been worked in support of the COVID-19 Coronavirus this year, from our hospital augmentation missions to our mobile vaccination teams and the ongoing support to our food pantries. The pandemic continues to rear its ugly head and we’ll continue to throw everything we’ve got at it to help protect our fellow Kentuckians.
The Guard has also been called on for the winter storms in February, the flood response in March, the Presidential Inauguration, Hurricane Ida and, most recently, the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky totaling approximately 20,000 total days of work.
Even with the tempo of our ongoing domestic operations, we continue to deploy Soldiers and Airmen both stateside and overseas as part of our federal mission. Across 2021, we’ve mobilized 450 Guardsmen to go to the Southwest Border, Kosovo, Romania and the Horn of Africa.
Additionally, we’ve met all of our recruiting goals and accessed more officers and warrant officers this year than we ever have previously. We attribute this to the way we continue to take care of our own and the incredible benefits that our service members get for being a part of our organization.
All of this support comes from a part-time force that has to leave their regular employer and their families to accomplish this mission. Our employer’s support to the Guard and Reserve cannot be overstated. Without their understanding, we couldn’t provide the capabilities we do. When a Guardsman shows up to a tornado-ravaged town within 24 hours to help our neighbors, it comes at a cost. It’s worth it and it’s what we do, but more than just the state of Kentucky ends up paying the bill sometimes. We’re grateful for that continued support.
Economically, the Guard continues to be a boom for the state as well. The Kentucky Guard’s force of nearly 8,000 members brought in $87 million in pay and benefits from the federal government and more than $26 million in federal and state construction dollars this year. From both federal and state spending combined, the total is more than $375 million. Impressively, more than 10% of our force also lives outside the commonwealth, encompassing 39 states and territories and two countries outside of the United States, with service members who travel here to serve.
The Kentucky National Guard continues our legacy as Kentucky’s home team and will answer when called upon. We’re always ready and always there.
Major General Hal Lamberton is Kentucky’s Adjutant General.
