To the Editor,
Andy Barr’s political ads telling us what a great guy he is and why we must keep Andy reek with hypocrisy. How many half-truths does it take to make full-throated lies?
Barr and his ad entourages bear little resemblance to his 6th District where constituents have lost jobs, been furloughed, run out of unemployment benefits or never had them, being refused income support programs along with a lethal pandemic and no health care.
Barr works 174 days a year with $174,000 paycheck. Is the rest of his time spent listening to corporations, collecting campaign money? Barr’s ad, his smiling face with his beautiful children, hurts the most. We know we pay his health care yet Andy, lock-step Republican, continually votes down health care for us and our beautiful children.
With fears of a grinding recession facing us, we vote for Josh Hicks to make sure everyone is playing by the same rules; we want what we paid for but never received — good health care for everyone, not just Republicans.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
