To the Editor,
Supreme Court is not subject to a popular vote.
Democrats say that since voting for President is currently under way, the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court should be postponed until after the election so “the people who are voting can decide” who the next Justice will be. That is pure baloney. The appointment of a Supreme Court Justice is not the subject of a popular vote.
The US Constitution gives the US President the power to nominate a person to the US Supreme Court and the US Senate the power to accept or reject the nomination.
The people elected Donald Trump President, and he has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant seat. The people elected a Republican majority for the Senate, and they have the responsibility to confirm or deny the nomination. I hope they confirm her. She is an outstanding nominee and an outstanding person.
Ted Smith
Park Hills, Ky
