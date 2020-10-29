To the Editor,
The Constitution says the President shall nominate a person for the Supreme Court and the US Senate shall confirm or deny the nomination. President Trump and the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee did their jobs. President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is a superb choice. On Oct. 22 the Senate Judiciary Committee approved her nomination with a 12-to-0 vote.
However, only the Republicans voted. Under the leadership of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) all of the Democrats on the Committee, including VP candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), walked out and did not vote. I think registered Democrats should be ashamed of their office holders.
Ted Smith
Park Hills, KY
