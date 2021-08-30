“Let’s choose up sides.” That’s the way our baseball games began when I was a youngster growing up on Second Street. Two captains tossed a wooden Louisville Slugger bat back and forth three times to decide who chose first. On the third toss of the bat, each captain then placed fist over fist until you reached the knob on the end. That was to decide who got first pick.
But that didn’t end the process. The winner then had to toss the bat over his shoulder 10 feet while holding onto the same grip he had on the bat, at the end of the knob. Then if he was successful, it was time to choose sides for the big game that was played nearly every summer evening after supper.
“I’ll take Tom.” “I’ll take Bill.” And then Stanley and Buddy and Doris and Mary and Lou and Gene. The teams were chosen and the game was ready to begin in the field at the end of Second Street. Yes, there were girls, and yes, the teams only had four or five players each, but man did we have fun.
The bases were rocks we got from the stone fence, and the ball was an old one that was now covered with bulldog tape. The Louisville Slugger bat was one we had gotten from Mr. Forwood of the Georgetown Athletics, that had been cracked the Sunday before. We put a few small nails in the crack and wrapped it with bulldog tape too. That was so it wouldn’t break if someone happened to hit one a little too hard. But this never happened.
Were there lessons being learned that we never even noticed? I think so. Leaders were being set aside as each game brought on a new captain who was responsible for not only choosing the team, but also for setting the batting order and the position each person was to play that day. There was no arguing because the captain was the captain and you knew this, so you did what he or she said.
Then there was the situation where you might be the last one chosen. I’m sure some today might think that would cause an inferiority complex. We never even thought about that. We realized that some were better than others and that every one couldn’t be first and that was all right.
We were our own umpires, and if there was a close play, we worked it out. Maybe we argued a little bit, but we worked it out. “It’s your call this time but next time, I get to call it.” Or sometimes we just said “bat again.” Maybe this is where we learned about the art of compromise.
Oh, yeah, we were competitive, and wanted to win. We played as hard as we knew how, but when the game was over, it was over. We then headed for McKnight’s pond where we cooked a few hotdogs and caught some yellow belly catfish. After all, it was just a game for kids, and there were no adults around, and tomorrow we would simply choose up and start all over again.
I wonder what would happen if someday we went by one of our new ball parks where the kids were all decked out in their nice new uniforms, with batting helmets, batting gloves, and four adult coaches in the dugout and said, “Hey fellas. Let’s choose up sides.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
