To the Editor,
My husband often talks about how, during his childhood when they had no food, his mother would crumble up crackers and add some water for their supper; that’s four children and two adults dining on a box of crackers.
Perhaps strangely, this is one of the many things that make me know that we were meant to be together. Michael clearly understands survival. Because survival is not a word we give a lot of thought to these days — in this very privileged country with our very busy lives. The word itself doesn’t even induce the same degree of understanding that it once did.
This time of year when the weather turns moist and cool and the spiders start coming inside for a bite of human flesh, I always think about what it meant in my childhood. In that era, survival was an state of being shared by most every person, sprinkled with a much greater intensity and peppered with the isolation that occurs in the absence of ordinary things like telephones, color television, microwaves and bathrooms.
We accepted our mortality. We accepted that most questions were without answers. We lived in a continuous state of soul crushing acceptance of struggle and knowledge that help was exactly as far away as our nearest neighbor, a much greater distance than it is today. Being cold when there was no wood to burn or hungry when there was no food. But also being appreciative of small things, and aware of every life lesson.
As the month of November dawns, take a moment to look around at how God has blessed you. Many in the world are still living this survival state-of-being. Allow thanksgiving for things whose cost was not something for which you sacrificed those things which you may never have had to live without.
There are many, many blessings that we take for granted that still today others do not even know exist.
Tawana Hillard
Corinth
