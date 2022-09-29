They say if someone is not upset with you, then you must not be trying hard enough. If this is true, I guess the insulting Facebook comments, subtle mentions in Letters to the Editor, and even one disrespectful photo-shopped photo that was sent to me is proof that my efforts are not going unnoticed.
The common theme seems to be disagreement with my “no platform” statement. The actual statement in question is as follows: “A common sense approach to local legislation that focuses on local needs, not platform agendas.” So, Nathaniel, what do you mean by this statement?
I’m glad you asked.
In my 20+ years of leadership as a pastor, organization leader, and business person, I have learned that platforms, agendas, and partisanship are often shortsighted, narrow in thinking, and not values based. My experience has taught me that values, standards that stand the test of time, and principles such as truth, integrity, and common sense are dependable, pure, and helpful in every circumstance.
I am personally tired of public leadership that surrenders to platforms that are more concerned about power and position than simply doing the right thing, the honest thing, the thing that just makes sense. I will lead with truth, integrity, values, and common sense.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.