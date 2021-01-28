In a few months, we hope the worst of COVID-19 is behind us. When that happens, the economy will improve, and employers will start hiring again.
A big question is: Will they be able to find a trained and skilled workforce to fit the many open jobs they’ll have? The answer is: Yes, if Kentuckians seek training from one of the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS.) We provide Kentuckians with the education and training required for today’s careers. By working with our local employers, we understand their needs and make sure our students are ready to walk out of college and into a career.
Typically, when unemployment is high, enrollment in community college increases, but that hasn’t happened during COVID. According to the Strada Education Network’s Center for Education Consumer Insights, “among the reasons people aren’t enrolling, particularly at community colleges, is that they’re too busy navigating economic uncertainty to make college a priority.” Additionally, Strada’s data suggest that when workers do decide to get training, “they’re most likely to enroll in a nondegree program or seek skills training.”
There’s no better place to do that than at the 16 colleges of KCTCS. We offer short-term training in fields that are in demand. For example, in a few short weeks, students can complete lineman or commercial driver’s license training, both of which offer an abundance of job openings right now. As a matter of fact, most of our students in these programs, and many others, have jobs waiting for them when they complete their programs. The salaries are good, too. According to Salary.com, in Kentucky, median lineman salary is $75,000 and for truck drivers, median salary is about $50,000.
As presidents of the KCTCS colleges, we know one of the biggest obstacles our students face is the cost of higher education. All of our colleges offer options that keep costs down. In fact, many of our students pay no tuition at all because of grants and scholarships.
One of those scholarships is the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship (WRKS). Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, the WRKS provides free tuition for up to 60 hours for courses in specific programs in high-demand fields. Those include health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business/IT and construction/skilled trades. The scholarship covers hundreds of courses in these programs.
KCTCS has 16 colleges in Kentucky.
