“What is the best advice you can give me?”- part two in my grandfather book. I had too much advice to give my granddaughter in one article, so I am adding a second. This one has to do with sayings or quotes I have been motivated by during my life. And they start way back when I was in high school.
As a high schooler playing football and basketball, our locker room was lined with little posters and slogans to inspire perfection. Coach Tom Green’s favorite was “Everything you do, do your best, and you’ll get better and better.” Anyone who ever played for Coach Green would tell you that he repeated this several times during every practice. I found this to be true in sports, but more importantly, in life. Be the best that you can be. If you are at the bottom rung of the ladder in your occupation, do your best. Who knows? You might end up at the top. Do less than your best and you surely won’t make it far up. This is true in all roles of life, whether it is as a spouse, a parent or any other aspect of life.
There is a sign in the Notre Dame locker room just above the door that leads onto the field. It reads “Play like a Champion.” Tradition has it that every player that goes through the door reaches up and touches it before going into the game. It means play your best. Play like a champion. Even if things don’t go the way you want, if you have done your best, you can still be proud. If you play like a champion, you will be a champion.
It inspires me to see people that take chances to make things better for others. They are the risk takers. Be a risk taker. They are the ones who move forward regardless of criticism. They are the ones who believe nothing is achieved without taking a chance. Mark Twain said, “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions.”
I will share a few other things that I have learned in my journey of life. I have faced setbacks that were real downers, some that I wondered if I could ever overcome. And I have had successes that I never dreamed I deserved. There will be failures and successes as you too travel the road of life. Remember this, “Success isn’t forever, and failure isn’t fatal.”
I will share a few more gems that have inspired me along the way. The first one that I heard was just a few weeks back. It caused me to think back about the articles I wrote about depression. It was about a man being interviewed on television, who had been fighting this dreaded disease. The interviewer said he never knew he was fighting this battle. The man replied, “I didn’t want anybody to know.” And then the interviewer said, “It’s OK to not be OK.” Remember this as you work to get better and better. There will be times when it will seem all the wheels have come off. Don’t be ashamed to share your feelings. “It’s OK to not be OK.”
And finally, add these to my words of advice:
— Ignore those who discourage you.
— Remember that talent is God-given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be thankful. And conceit is self-given. Be careful.
— The minute you start talking about what you’re going to do if you lose, you have lost.
— There are no free throws in life, even when you get fouled.
— Oftentimes in life your biggest disappointments turn out to be your greatest blessings.
— No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.
— And finally, from my favorite book, the best gem of all is simply this, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office
