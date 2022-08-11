Over these past few years there has been a lot of change and pressure across our economy and our health care system, in particular the demand on independent pharmacies. Independent pharmacies stimulate small business ownership within rural economies across America. They catalyze job creation while understanding the cultural awareness and attentiveness required of the communities they serve. According to a national survey of 1,390 adults, 85% prefer getting prescription drugs from a local pharmacist instead of a mail-order service. However, even though independent pharmacies have earned unparalleled trust from their customers, they can be difficult to sustain. In fact, between 2003 and 2018, 16.1% of all independently owned rural pharmacies were forced to close their doors for good.

Independent pharmacy ownership can be challenging even at the best of times due to a highly competitive market and shifting demands. To streamline many back-office pharmacy tasks, some independent pharmacies employ Pharmacy Service Administrative Organizations (PSAOs) to provide additional administrative support.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.