While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been castigated by some, mostly our General Assembly, for his pandemic restrictions, it may be time to give him his due.
Kentucky is among the first states to have the majority of its teachers to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Educators and staff who were willing to receive the vaccine were made a priority by the governor and this week he urged schools to return to some form of in-person classes.
Most of Scott County’s educators received their first vaccine dose Jan. 25 from the WEDCO Health District. Over 1,000 vaccines were distributed that day, and over 1,600 vaccines were distributed that week in an event that was well organized and operated as smoothly as possible.
This week, Scott County teachers will receive their second dose setting the school system up to return to in-person classes, possibly for the remainder of the school year.
Kudos also to the Scott County Board of Education and our teachers and support staff for the extra efforts required during an extraordinarily difficult year.
In the years ahead we will be able to look back and determine what pandemic decisions were correct and which ones were not. But clearly, teachers deserved priority so that schools could possibly return to normal as soon as humanly possible. Getting in-person classes restarted in full is a vital step towards getting our economy restarted.
It should be noted that many states have not taken these steps and teachers remain down the list of those eligible for the vaccine, if not singled out as a group at all. Yet, the schools in many of these states remain closed and in virtual instruction.
Of course, we must be careful not to relax. Health officials say we are still months away from “normal,” so wearing a mask, washing your hands regularly and observing social distancing remains part of our daily routine.
But knowing that teachers who were willing to receive the vaccine have had the opportunity is an indication that “normal” is within sight.
