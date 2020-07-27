To the editor,
I’m sure a lot of Scott Countians (and others) were upset about Mayor Tom Prather’s decision to abandon the Horse Festival until further notice due to the excuse of COVID-19, but I think more as in a heat/can’t breath exhaustion reality format.
Perhaps in the cool fall, it can be combined with Octoberfest.
People voted for Andy Beshear because they thought he was the lesser of the two evils, and don’t forget “he’s cute.” I saw both men as weasels and didn’t vote. Remember, Steve Beshear’s last year in office, he cared about nothing or no one.
Our governor and his clique have been playing mind games with the people (you) through manipulation since the first week of march.
His law is, “do as I say, not as I do.” This man has become power hungry and has established himself as a dictator, not a kind governor.
In his thwarted mind, he actually believes he owns the governor’s mansion in Frankfort. Our fathers grandfathers, uncles and cousins gave life and limb to fight men like him in World War II.
Andy Beshear and his clique use scare tactics to imprison us with fear (even Dr. Stack doesn’t have M.D. after his name.) Just how many of you readers are getting sick and tired of being talked down to like your imbeciles or little children with the words, “now repeat after me”? You never see Virginia or any of the sign language women wear a mask, even when their lips are moving spreading germs. What hypocrites.
Beshear and his cronies. Look up the words cronyism and corona.
After this 30-day illegally non-binding must wear a mask law, what is bully Beshear up to next?
Want to catch Beshear in lies? Watch him chug, chug, chug. Even break out in a sweat. Shame on Kentucky’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of Beshear keeping us enslaved instead of a black man with brains, our Attorney General Daniel Cameron who’s trying to set us free. My rudy and wise kin, sit in those seats, and more.
Beshear claims this past Sunday, July 19, over 400 people tested positive for the virus. Where is this location of instant results while the rest of the state takes two weeks or longer? All the families of the deceased are entitled to make $39,000 (Indiana only $37,000.) Make sure you get your money not in Besmears greedy pockets. Husband=widower gets wife, vise versa, no spouse, divide among adult children, under age goes in a trust, no immediate family then in state treasury. You know the score. Voting is no longer Democratic vs. Republican, or vice versa, but good vs. evil. Down with socialism. Restore America. Our families and ancestors both black and white lost limbs and lives for our freedom. Andy Beshear says big deal.
There’s an online petition going around right now to impeach Beshear/Coleman. My name is proudly on it.
Janet Zarmbus
Versailles
