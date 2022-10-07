Partly cloudy. Much cooler. High 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 7:54 am
To the Editor,
We are lifelong residents of this community and have known Bolton Bevins his entire life.
Bolton is an honest person who will do a good job for the people of Georgetown and Scott County as District Judge.
We will proudly vote for Bolton and encourage everyone in Scott County to vote for him as well on November 8th.
Raymond and Linda Perkins
Scott County
