To the Editor,
It is my privilege to endorse Bolton Bevins for District Judge for Scott County, Bourbon County, and Woodford County.
As a retired teacher and basketball coach, I’ve observed first-hand how Bolton’s determination and work ethic shaped the strong leadership skills he has developed. He knows how to communicate, he interacts with others with dignity, and deals with issues effectively.
Bolton has the commitment, integrity, and temperament to be our county’s next District Judge. I look forward to casting my ballot for Bolton on May 17.
Dale Stowe
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.