To the Editor,
The Biden Administration is going full speed ahead destroying our nation. He spits on the Constitution and sneers in the face of every American. The rule of law does not apply to him, because he and his family are above it.
Constitutional law means nothing to this president, especially regarding immigration. His open border policy has made us a nation without borders; and a nation without borders is not a nation. His policies are intentional and deliberate with the flooding of un-vetted illegals that could be stopped anytime by the president, but he won’t. Our border towns are under siege and the president could care less. According to our very astute Homeland Security Secretary Mayorka, illegal immigration is down by 90 percent. He looks right into the cameras and lies.
Now the president is selling off the border wall to further encourage illegals to enter and giving the drug cartels further control; running sex trafficking, children being used for their advantage and bringing in truck loads of drugs (fentanyl) killing thousands of Americans. The point of his illegal immigration policy will eventually mean votes for him, giving them across the board citizenship and the right to vote to secure the far left democratic base. He is supposed to protect our country and we the citizens, but instead he has put us all in imminent danger.
Biden has made us energy dependent, stopping drilling, putting thousands out of work, all in the guise of saving the planet and fanning the climate change hysteria to his advantage. But then buying dirty oil from our adversaries, such as Venezuela, and depleting our strategic oil reserve. He made an embarrassing spectacle of Afghanistan. Inflation is the highest in 40 years. The tragedy in East Palestine means nothing to him, after all isn’t that a city somewhere in the Middle East, so why does he need to go there. He finally visited Lahaina, for one day, leaving his Lake Tahoe vacation after taking a 10 day vacation basking in the sun at his beach home.
Exactly what has this president done for the American citizen? His agenda is to take away gas stoves, attacking household appliances, heating and AC, pushing expensive electric cars on us, and taking away parental control over our children. His socialist/wake agenda is to control our lives and take away our freedoms.
The CCP balloons fly freely over our country for weeks, and their ships sit off the coast of Alaska. They have no fear or respect for this president, as he is in their back pocket.
Now the radical Dems are again after Trump. Stopping him from running for president is their number one objective. Indictments are now their tool and with a corrupt DOJ and FBI on their side. Of course this is all to keep the news of the Biden family bribes and millions of dollars of money collected from foreign entities away from the American people. The minute more evidence is found against Hunter Biden and the family, another indictment is fired against Trump. The indictments should be against this president and his rogue behavior. It is obvious the Dems are terrified of Trump running and winning, and putting America back on the track of success and draining the swamp. This president is no Commander in Chief.
Wayne and Ellen Lynn
Georgetown
