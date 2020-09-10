To the Editor,
Socialism: A theory or system of social organization that advocates the ownership and control of the means of productions and distribution, capital, land, etc., by the community as a whole, usually though a centralized government. In Marxist theory the stage following capitalism in the transition of a society to communism characterized by the implementation of collectivist principles. (dictionary. com)
Capitalism: An economic system in which investment in and ownership of the means of production, distribution, and exchange of wealth is made and maintained chiefly by private individuals of corporations, especially as contrasted to cooperatively or state-owned means of wealth. (dictionary.com)
Which would you rather have? Joe Biden who will be controlled by Pelosi, Schumer, Sanders and the whole left mob, or President Trump and his administration, who is for the American people and what “freedom” stands for and not “free” everything for everyone. Free “stuff” touted by the Socialist Democrats comes at a big price and some will pay more than others. You only have to look at Venezuela, China, Russia, Cuba and Iran to see where this will lead. To paraphrase Margaret Thatcher, ‘the trouble with Socialism is that you run out of other people’s money.’
The success of our economy, even when hit hard by the pandemic, clearly tells of the success of this administration, and it drives the left crazy. The stock market is rebounding, jobs are starting to come back, and this great nation will be whole again. Do you really think Joe Biden, who couldn’t find his shoes in a plate of soup, can deal with China, or North Korea, Russia or Iran, and make good trade deals? China would running all over us — again. The Socialist Democrats care nothing for the American people as they continue to black-mail the Senate about the stimulus money to get their agenda done. Their silence about the rioters, so similar to Brown Shirt Nazis, and the destruction is deafening. Then there is the push for mail-in balloting, not absentee balloting, which will only cause chaos and that is the plan.
You may not like President Trump’s “personality,” or that he says it like it is, but he is not a career politician and that is very refreshing. And he is not afraid to do the right thing and get the job done. That is why the “swamp” is running scared, and it goes deeper than we ever thought. Be prepared for higher taxes and all the regulations they can think of if the Socialist Democrats win in November.
Our “freedom” and rights are at stake America, Republicans or Democrats, and we have better know the difference, because it will make a difference.
Wayne and Ellen Lynn
Georgetown
