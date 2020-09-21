To the Editor,
Sept. 29 is fast approaching, and voters are looking forward to the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which will give them an insight into exactly what each candidate stands for and specifically intends to do if elected. Chris Wallace is going to ask the questions, and he is known for his hard hitting queries that demand concrete answers. Because of this, I’m wondering if the Democratic Party operatives are going to do whatever is necessary get Biden out of the debates.
There won’t be any getting the questions ahead of time, a teleprompter and someone typing in the answers that Biden can read, or anyone there to interrupt the questioning to protect Biden from answering. Biden will be on his own, pitted against Trump’s quick thinking and biting wit and Wallace’s hardball questions. Biden has not been prepared for this. Liberal commentators have not challenged him by asking him easy questions that only set him up to blame Trump for everything. It’s going to be very interesting to see how he performs in a real arena.
I hope I’m wrong that the Dems will figure out some way of rescuing Biden from humiliation and averting the destruction of the Party’s chance for victory. The voters deserve to see all the match ups between the two candidates. It will be difficult for the Democrats to get Biden out of all three debates, and if they do manage to prevent his participation in any debating, that will be almost as telling as his being on the stage against Trump.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
