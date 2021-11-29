Bill Burke could be opinionated, outspoken and even cantankerous at times.
He always knew his own mind.
Burke, 66, died Saturday evening after an illness.
Even fighting an illness, Burke seldom missed a meeting of the Scott County Fiscal Court, taking full advantage of the Zoom options. And that separation on camera was never an obstacle for Burke to share his thoughts and opinions.
While Burke was known for strong opinions and his willingness to defend those opinions, there is an instance that tells what kind of man Bill Burke really was.
WEDCO and the Scott County Public Health Department had been attempting to set up a needle exchange program in Scott County, but faced almost brutal opposition. Burke often led the charge, arguing that such a program encouraged drug abuse.
Despite a push from many in the community, including the News-Graphic, the opportunity to set up a needle exchange program here, was not gaining much traction.
Until Bill Burke had a change of heart.
He became aware of someone who had turned their life around because of a similar program.
Suddenly, Bill Burke became an advocate for a needle exchange program and was very instrumental in its establishment in Scott County.
Bill Burke was in the midst of his second term as magistrate for the Sixth District on the Scott County Fiscal Court. He was never a shrinking violet, and there was seldom any doubt where Bill Burke stood on any topic. But even those who found themselves sometimes opposite him, respected Bill Burke — this newspaper included.
Bill Burke and his wife, Marilyn were married for 44 years. Together they shared two children and three grandchildren.
Bill Burke will be missed. Not only because Bill Burke was a man of firm convictions, but also because he was a man who could sometimes see an error in judgement and be strong enough to admit that error and change.
Our condolences to his family. Thank you for his service to our community.
