The timeline set by the Scott County Board of Education to hire a new superintendent is aggressive, but the benefits could be substantial, if successful. It also raises some concerns.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub announced he will retire effective Dec. 1, but based upon the timeline made by the school board this past week, it at least appears the board plans to have the new superintendent in place long before then.
The timeline is as follows:
—A screening committee consisting of two Scott County teachers elected by their peers; one Scott County principal elected by their peers; one parent elected by the presidents of the districts’ PTO organizations; one classified employee elected by their peers; and board member Susan Duncan who was appointed Wednesday by board chair Diana Brooker. The search committee must have at least one minority member who will be elected in a special election if a minority is not among the previous groups.
The committee will be selected by the end of this week.
—An introduction and orientation session will be held for the screening committee sometime during the week of May 24.
—The vacancy will be posted for 30 days and extended if necessary.
—Interviews and selection of the new superintendent will be made during the week of June 14.
Behind the scenes, officials apparently plan to have the new superintendent in place by July 1 — fewer than 60 days after Hub’s announcement and a full five months before Hub’s announced retirement.
Scott County’s most recent searches for a superintendent have gone for as long as six months, but there are several reasons why this search may not take so long. First, the law has changed, enabling the vacancy to be posted for a shorter period of time than in the past. Another factor is timing. By posting this vacancy at the end of the school year, the board is moving quickly to make a hire before eligible candidates are under contract to other school districts.
If the board is able to make the hire by July 1, it enables Hub and the new superintendent to work side-by-side for five full months. While having two superintendents working side-by-side for as long as five months may possibly smooth the transition, such a situation could also create questions about who is really in charge, not to mention the financial aspect of paying two superintendents. There will always be some common periods during any transition, so we can hope that any such challenges can be navigated. And certainly hiring a superintendent with time to spare is always more advantageous than hiring one at the last minute. It is always a balancing act.
The biggest concern about the tight timeline is it almost prevents any real involvement from the community at large. Some school boards work to get the community involved, going as far as holding a Q&A with the final candidates or even a public reception for the finalists. Others just make an announcement of the hiring and expect the community to accept the hire.
We would encourage the screening committee and the board to be as transparent as possible during this process. This is an important hire, and the community should be involved. Previous county superintendent searches have not always been very transparent, but transparency will enable the community to have “buy-in.”
We would also encourage the search committee and board to consider making residency within the district a requirement. The community is making a substantial investment in this individual emotionally and financially and we believe it is important the future superintendent share that commitment by becoming a full member of the community. The best way to know a community is to be a part of that community.
This search committee has a huge responsibility before it, but as others have noted the school system has made substantial progress and is positioned for more future progress. We would assume this is a position that will be highly coveted, making the job of the search committee and eventually the board a little easier because the applicants should be many, but harder because the finalists should have stellar qualifications.
