To the Editor,
I recently read an article in the Georgetown News-Graphic reporting that Mayor Prather “makes a pitch for gross receipts tax.”
Several people have asked me what this means. The winners and losers in this tax scheme will be determined when the mayor decides the amount of the gross receipts tax rate. In order to determine its impact on your business, divide the amount of your net income by the amount of your gross receipts then divide that quotient by 100. If the resulting number is greater than the gross receipts tax rate, then you are a winner.
If it’s less, then you will pay more tax based on gross receipts than you will if the current net profits tax is retained. Most businesses will probably be paying more when the city shifts to a gross receipts tax. Also,this change will cause additional complexity to the tax return preparation process, increasing the burden to local businesses.
An increase in the city of Georgetown property tax rate would be a much fairer and less complicated way of generating additional revenue. A property tax increase would be spread across a much larger tax base instead of impacting a relatively few of the citizenry with a gross receipts tax. It also means that all Georgetown residents and businesses will share the burden of financing city spending, which is supposed to benefit all of us. An increase in property taxes depends on the political courage, demonstrated by the city council members, to raise taxes on all of us instead of a few of us.
Thank you for the opportunity to comment on this matter.
Stephen Glass
Georgetown
