To the Editor,
We made it through 31 days of “Pinktober” but you know who did not. The estimated 3,565 women and men who died from metastatic breast cancer just this month. Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) takes the lives of 115 individuals in the United States every day. Moms, dads, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers — both sexes, all age groups, all races, all religions. What has breast cancer awareness done for the 43,000 who continue to die every year? Nothing. And that won’t stop until we direct more than 5% of all breast cancer funds to the only fatal form of the disease.
In 1989 when most of the pink awareness campaigns kicked into high gear, 40,566 people died that year from breast cancer. It is projected that we will finish 2020 with 42,170 deaths from breast cancer. You do the math. The “Breast Cancer Awareness” campaigns will retreat to the shadows for the next 11 months, but we can’t ignore stage IV. Please help us change the “pink” prevention narrative; and not just in October, but every day — until the number of people we lose is zero. Those doing the research need your support, we need you to keep spreading the word, sharing your stories and the stories of loved ones you may have already lost to MBC and most importantly, the lack of research dollars to cure this disease.
I challenge you to look into the big cancer organizations and ask them how much money they put into funding research for a cure. This includes the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen Foundation. Although these are helpful organizations, they are not focusing on research. They are not focusing on the cure.
Please follow and invite your friends and family to follow METAvivor on both Facebook and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/metavivor/). Let them know who we are, what we do, and why this work to increase funding for metastatic breast cancer is a matter of life or death.
October should be “Fund the Research” month. Every dollar of every donation to METAvivor this month and every month, will fund metastatic breast cancer research. We need to bring that big elephant out the corners of the pink room, and we won’t stop until the fatal form of breast cancer gets the funding it deserves. I’m dying for a cure, are you?
Shaula Collier
Sister of deceased Jennifer S. Collier McBrayer
