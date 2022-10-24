To the Editor,
To expand on an Oct. 14 letter, that responded to a Sept. 22 letter, it should be acknowledged Tammy Lusby Mitchell is a nice person who cares about Georgetown.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 8:43 am
To the Editor,
To expand on an Oct. 14 letter, that responded to a Sept. 22 letter, it should be acknowledged Tammy Lusby Mitchell is a nice person who cares about Georgetown.
Those are good traits, and she shares them with the majority of residents. The question is should she be on city council? She seems to think so. She was the first candidate to start posting small photo ads in the paper this season. Her ads tell us she has Lusby in her name, and she wants to be re-elected. Other worthwhile candidates give a tagline slogan. Tammy couldn’t come up with anything.
Facts about her are she switched her political party affiliation, not citing values, but rather which party would give her the best election opportunities. She joined the bandwagon to outsource Georgetown’s garbage pickup to a far away corporation. A video posting of hers states the current council almost always votes unanimously and that shows what a good team they are. Shouldn’t we have people who are independent thinkers?
Tammy’s cousin, David Lusby is also nice — as long as you do what he wants. He’s been described as a slightly nicer version of Mr. Potter, the town robber baron from the movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” His huge problem is his personal business of owning and partnering in commercial real estate all over town is inextricably linked with city business and it would be impossible for him to be mayor without behind the scenes conflicts of interest.
To check out his properties and decide for yourself if there are conflicts go to scottkypva.com, and click property search. Use the map link to browse parcels around town. Start with the Kroger and new Aldi development vicinity off Lusby Path, and move around to wherever you see his large campaign signs. Use the search box for his business entity names, “Landmark Property Group,” “American Mini Storage of Kentucky Inc,” “Car Wash Partners of Georgetown,” “Lusby Properties LLC,” “Murphy and Lusby Development Company,” “Davis & Lusby LLC,” “Welch & Lusby LLC.”
Georgetown’s rapidly growing and it matters who our leaders are. We need bold, non-conflicted, independent, transparent communicators to engage us and work together towards the future. Our votes count. Let’s use them.
Dan Holman
Georgetown
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.