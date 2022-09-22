On November 8, 2022, I will vote to return Rob Johnson to the bench as a Circuit Court Judge for Scott, Bourbon, and Woodford counties because our community needs his experience, integrity, and dedication to justice.
I met Rob more than 30 years ago at my church while he attended Georgetown College. Rob taught Sunday school at the church and worked with the royal ambassadors. He became a valuable member of the church family.
Prior to becoming a Circuit Court Judge in 2005, I was privileged to serve with Rob on the Georgetown City Council. Rob advocated for strong fiscal management and protected the interests of taxpayers. During his time on the City Council, Rob stopped a computer scam that cost taxpayers almost two-million dollars.
As a trial judge, Rob has continually made sound legal decisions, evidenced by only one (1) reversal in over 100 trials. Additionally, Rob cares for and serves our community more than any Judge I have known. During his time on the bench, Rob sold hot dogs at Ed Davis Park to raise money for summer basketball, coached youth soccer teams, counseled boy scouts for civic merit badges, and donated blood at community blood drives.
As an elected official in our community, I have a unique perspective into working through a divided political environment. My belief is that integrity is the most essential characteristic needed to lead, and Rob Johnson has it. I ask you to join me in bringing Rob Johnson back to the bench on November 8, 2022.
