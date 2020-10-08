Scott County is generally considered an urban county. It rests in the heart of central Kentucky, amid the golden triangle of Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati.
So, it is surprising to many that much of Scott County has limited access to broadband coverage.
This week a survey was released showing the nation’s lowest broadband speed is in Hyden, and Kentucky was well represented throughout the list of communities with slow to no internet access.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, a former educator, recognizes the dilemma and has started a push to bring broadband coverage to all parts of the county. A speed test was conducted and it showed adequate broadband is available in Georgetown, Stamping Ground, part of U.S. 25 from Moonlake Estates to Mallard Point and down Frankfort Pike around Homestead Estates, but significant parts of the county do not have adequate broadband access.
Terrain is part of the problem and a sparse population is another. For an internet company to provide service, there has to be enough homes to justify the costs. That’s why governments have to get involved. Kentucky Wired is a state-run project constructing over 3,000 miles of fiber optic cable in every county in the state. The project has proven to be very costly and is taking much longer than originally planned, but it remains under way.
The fiscal court is looking at options for the county, but it will not be an “inexpensive venture,” according to Covington. The county is looking at federal grants and private partners to help finance the project, along with using some of the county’s CARES funds.
But it illustrates issues many of us do not think about because we have internet and we may take it for granted that everyone has Internet service.
For the students and parents without adequate service, virtual learning is a challenge that is not easily overcome. Scott County Schools have set up WiFi hot spots, but it can be inconvenient to get a child to a hot spot, download the materials and complete the homework. And that’s not to mention if the home has an adequate number of internet-ready devices.
With COVID-19, our government agencies have been holding public meetings via ZOOM and on Facebook and YouTube. Fortunately, most of our local governments record their meetings that can be accessed later, but without adequate Internet watching your government in action can be tough.
We should also note that nearly every session of the General Assembly bills are introduced to move public notices from newspapers to government-owned websites. Besides the obvious concerns allowing government to control important information, the knowledge that so much of our state does not have adequate broadband coverage should temper such discussions. Alas, it doesn’t always.
During his short time in office, Covington has not shied away from tackling major issues, and providing broadband coverage even in a county like Scott is not easy. Nor will it be inexpensive.
But it is a project worth embracing.
Those of us who live in the large population centers in our county, and throughout the state and country, are fortunate. But it is important to remember there are still places without services we believe are necessities such as broadband coverage.
