The official announcement Monday of a $21 million project that would eventually bring broadband coverage throughout Scott County was historic and celebratory.
A former educator, Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has made broadband coverage for the county a priority much like his predecessor George Lusby made water lines and infrastructure his priority. As State Sen. Damon Thayer noted during the ceremony, “Promise made. Promise delivered.”
Charter Communications has stepped forward and announced it will invest about $18 million to deliver gigabit internet connectivity to more than 5,300 homes and businesses in Scott County that are presently unserved. The Scott County Fiscal Court will kick in $3 million to advance the project. The agreement will provide Spectrum Wi-Fi access to downtown Georgetown and select public parks. Existing Spectrum customers will receive upgrades when the project is completed, said Jason Keller, vice president of government affairs and regulatory strategy at Charter.
The project will begin as soon as permitting and utility pole applications are completed. No timeline for the project has been released, but it is expected to take several years. Officials plan to release more details including a specific timeline in the near future, and once all the permits are secured.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather compared this announcement to that of the interstate systems decades ago. The interstates brought increased economic development to many communities, and Prather said the internet will do the same.
“Every single person in Scott County will flourish as a result of this,” Prather said.
Covington, the Scott County Fiscal Court and Charter Communications each deserve congratulations on tackling an immense, expensive and difficult project. Once completed, this will place Scott County among the most connected communities in Kentucky, if not the nation.
This is historic announcement that deserves to be celebrated.
