The need for financial education in Kentucky is dire. 46% of Kentucky residents lack an emergency fund and 70% of Kentucky residents are unable to answer more than three of the five questions on a basic financial literacy quiz correctly. Kentucky ranks in the worst 20 states for financial literacy in 2022.
Financial literacy is defined as the knowledge and application of various financial skills, including creating a budget, understanding how credit works, and saving for retirement. As the foundation for smart money management and decision making, financial literacy helps individuals, families, and entire communities be financially prepared, to plan for the future, and accomplish goals.
Financial illiteracy results in excessive spending, poor saving, and financial insecurity. According to the Council for Economic Education, a lack of financial knowledge can lead to marital problems, divorce, suicide, domestic violence, and lack of self-worth.
It is also clear that the need for financial literacy has only increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the shifts in the labor market and high inflation. Though employment rates are increasing in Kentucky, there is still a need for qualified employees to fill the jobs amidst our shifting economic landscape. According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, the Delta and Omicron variants have negatively impacted some of Kentucky’s largest industries; public sector employment, specifically state government, manufacturing, mining, and the leisure and hospitality sector continues to remain far behind pre-pandemic levels of employment. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that Kentucky is rapidly developing and expects to see almost a quarter million job openings each year through 2026. A financially literate workforce will strengthen Kentucky’s job recovery even further.
Along with our increasingly complex financial system, the financial skills and knowledge of youth is critical to the future success of our community. We want our youth to be strong, independent leaders of positive change in Kentucky. Young adults should be able to stand strong on their own two feet and blossom in their personal lives, relationships, and careers. Financial literacy as a core pillar of education and extracurriculars can ensure future generations are built for the job market today and the leadership positions of tomorrow.
In July 2018, Kentucky lawmakers mandated that students “must successfully complete one or more courses or programs that meet the financial literacy standards for high school graduations,” beginning with the graduating class of 2024. However, many Kentucky schools lack the curriculum and resources for individual financial literacy and personal finance classes dedicated for specific grade levels, leaving many students lacking a comprehensive knowledge of financial topics.
A 2021 study revealed the barriers, expectations, and general knowledge teens have when it comes to financial literacy:
— 3 out of 4 teens don’t feel confident in their finance knowledge;
— 42% of teens have learned about budgets, but 23% do not know how to actually make one;
— 50% of teenagers do not understand what a 401(k) is;
— 32% of teens cannot distinguish the difference between a credit and a debit card.
A financially empowered Kentucky future begins with the actions of our adult population, our leaders, and our educational systems. Parents, guardians, and adults should model proper spending, saving, and budgeting techniques and encourage children to manage money from a young age through goal setting, saving strategies, and credit building. Leaders of organizations can also help local youth develop financial literacy through skill-building programming, mentorship, and critical thinking. Kentucky’s educational system desperately needs personal finance courses and grade-specific standards.
For more than a century, Girl Scouts has empowered girls to become financially confident and fully engaged in financial decision making.
— 90% of Girl Scouts demonstrate basic financial understanding;
— More than 50% of all Girl Scouts are knowledgeable about how to create a budget and pay bills;
— 90% of Girl Scouts say it is important for them to learn how to manage money and set financial goals.
Under the caring mentorship of role models, Kentucky girls are developing the knowledge to navigate and progress in our increasingly complex society. These young adults want financial literacy skills to help them achieve their dreams — and it is our job to set them up for life success with the proper resources.
Kentucky needs financial literacy; Kentucky needs the hands-on action of everyone in our community to make it happen. The future of our community relies upon financially independent youth.
Susan Douglas is Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.
