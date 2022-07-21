The need for financial education in Kentucky is dire. 46% of Kentucky residents lack an emergency fund and 70% of Kentucky residents are unable to answer more than three of the five questions on a basic financial literacy quiz correctly. Kentucky ranks in the worst 20 states for financial literacy in 2022. 

Financial literacy is defined as the knowledge and application of various financial skills, including creating a budget, understanding how credit works, and saving for retirement. As the foundation for smart money management and decision making, financial literacy helps individuals, families, and entire communities be financially prepared, to plan for the future, and accomplish goals. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.