To the Editor,
I find it hilarious that people complain about bullies (mostly) it is people they don’t like. If the GOP advocates for the wealthy then the other side must be advocating for the poor.
At this point I think both major parties are exactly alike there isn’t much daylight between Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and Moscow Mitch. Moscow Mitch is a bully also, when Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the SCOTUS, Moscow Mitch shut it down saying it was an election year it’s up to the next POTUS to choose the nominee. No hearing and no up/down Senate vote. He calls himself the “Grim Reaper” when addressing an audience in Owensboro in April 2020.
When RBG passed away in Sept. 2020 Moscow Mitch had the GOP had ACB seated by October 2020. But that was during an election year it is up to the next POTUS? Right Moscow Mitch? I guess not if it something he wants it will get done if it is not then it doesn’t.
Since Moscow Mitch doesn’t believe in free money (socialism) he should return all the corporate donations and use his own money to win elections maybe them the corporations can pay their workers a decent living wage since they have laid off a few politicians.
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
