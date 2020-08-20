The news that someone was brazen enough to pepper a neighborhood with 80 to 100 gunshots should send cause everyone’s knees to shake. At least three homes were struck, and at least one of those homes was occupied at the time of the shooting.
That this was done within view of the Georgetown Police Department should tell us something about the individual or individuals behind this callous act.
We are blessed and fortunate no one was injured or worse during this episode, but so far some nine individuals have been hurt during gun-related violence instances this summer in Georgetown.
We, as a community, need to step up and help our law enforcement to identify and capture those behind the action this past weekend on Marks Street and any other gun-related incidents. Police Chief Michael Bosse has been warning the community for several years of guns being stolen from unlocked cars and how that would likely lead to an increase in gun violence.
If you saw anything around midnight Sunday night/Monday morning in the area of Marks Street, we strongly encourage you to contact the Georgetown Police Department. You may not think it matters, but your information could prove to be the missing piece in a puzzle that leads to the individuals who committed this action.
If you have any information please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or send your tip anonymously via the GPD’s RELAY app.
Let’s all work together to keep Georgetown safe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.