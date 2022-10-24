Trying to find balance for our community can be so difficult. There’s an attitude that we must continue growing, building more “rooftops” so the city can have more revenue. I believe that Mr. Lusby’s 29 years on the city council has proven time and time again that he feels that continuing development is the answer.
Years ago, we had an unscrupulous builder attempt to build a four-plex on land that really should sustain a single family dwelling. The planning commission denied the plan and then the plan was resubmitted as a three-plex and finally as a duplex. Issues were created when code enforcement oversight wasn’t what it should have been. We attempted to address this issue with the city attorney, the mayor and the council. The only council members who would hear our concerns were Karen Tingle-Sames and Marvin Thompson. It’s a very frustrating process to try to voice very legitimate concerns only to have them fall on deaf ears.
Scott County is growing exponentially. New houses, new apartments, new businesses, etc. I wonder if the code inspectors are able to keep up. Are things falling through the cracks? Does code enforcement have time to react to concerns they receive from the mayor’s office and council, or are they overwhelmed with keep up with new construction?
Is the city’s infrastructure a priority? Are other avenues of revenue being considered? Are older areas being revitalized or left to provide unsatisfactory, possibly unsafe, housing for the less fortunate in our community? Do our first responders have the resources needed to keep Georgetown safe and drug-free?
Georgetown has benefitted from the addition of an appointed chief administrative officer, Mr. Andrew Hartley. This position oversees the daily workings of our city government and also advises our elected officials on solutions to issues of concern. This is good to keep in mind as you consider your choices. Will this position continue after the election?
It would be so beneficial to have had a council candidates’ forum to clarify each candidate’s outlook regarding moving Georgetown forward. I am grateful for the Mayor’s Forum sponsored jointly by the Georgetown News-Graphic and the Scott County Public Library and thank Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Lusby for their participation. Thanks for an opportunity to share my thoughts and questions.
