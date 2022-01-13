To the Editor,
The comments you are about to read below in no way reflect on the employees of the Scott County Clerk’s Office. They are about the “elected” Scott County Clerk.
As a taxpayer when we see our tax money being abused I feel we must speak out. When someone is elected to a position and they don’t show up to work then our only recourse is to vote them out of office.
In the past 11 years I have been in the clerk’s office many times and our elected Scott County Clerk was no where to be found. I have heard other taxpayers say the same thing. In her three terms (12 years) she will have been payed approximately $1 million. If re-elected for four more years with a salary of approximately $445k.
Since our state legislature has extended the deadline to sign up to run for office I am pleading to the Scott County Republican Committee to nominate another qualified person to run in the primary against our current county clerk. This will give the Republican voters an opportunity to elect an individual willing to put in their time and truly earn the salary for this position.
The only way this issues can be resolved in by the voters, period. I think the voters of Scott County deserve a better choice.
We have until Jan. 25, 2022 to get someone to register to run for this office.
J.R. Williamson
Georgetown
