To the Editor,
I reference the warning lights on McClelland that are supposed to alert drivers of the upcoming school intersection with signage and flashing yellow lights in an email dated Feb. 21.
The most important part of that signage are the lights which currently do not flash during school hours. I would think that, in light of the decision to not install signal lights, those lights and signs are of upmost importance in preventing a tragic accident at that intersection.
I request that the Department of Highways repair those lights right away and make sure they are operational at all times.
Jim Wagner
Georgetown
