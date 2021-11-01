To the Editor,
The Sadieville Events Committee would like to acknowledge all the citizens, businesses and organizations who helped make the 2021 Celebrate Sadieville Festival such a great success. This list includes those who donated their time, finances, or products.
— Jean Stanley
— Laura Centers
— Rachel Southworth
— Dianna Vest
— Debra Stamper
— Jennifer Halsey
— Chase Centers
— Sadieville Police Department
— Scott County Sheriff’s Office
— Miranda Stanley
— Shawnee Run Greenhouse
— Em & Me
— Heirlooms & Gretchens
— Creation Museum
— Ditty Nicholson
— Fava’s
— Kentucky Horse Park
— Cincinnati Zoo
— Whispering Hills RV Park
— Hi-View Meats
— Jessie’s Burnables
— Cincinnati Reds
— Chazzy Centers
— Kentucky American Water Company
— Tyler McIntyre
— Georgetown-Scott Co. Tourism
— Cody Stanley
— Jan Southworth
— Eric Lovell
— Andsworth Nicholson
— Tanner Stanley
— Cam Middleton
— Rachel Byrum
— Dann Smith
— Matthew Vance
— Victor Stanley
— Sterling Stop
— Katlyn Fitzpatrick
— Keeneland
— Rob Wagoner
— Ray Young
— Adan Cruz
— Lillian Ramsey
— May Nicholson
Thank you for all of your assistance and generosity.
Sadieville Events Committee
Sadieville
